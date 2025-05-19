In a disgusting incident, a barber mixed his spit with cream during a customer's facial massage at Ghaziabad's Level Up Salon in Wave City’s Dream Homes. The incident, which was captured in the salon's CCTV camera, surfaced on social media on May 19, leading to the arrest of the barber, identified as Arshad Ali. The video, now viral on social media, shows Ali massaging the customer's face after a shave during which he spits on the cream in his hands and mixes it before continuing the massage. Acting on the viral video, Ghaziabad police detained Arshad for his unhygienic behaviour. Ghaziabad: Residents Slam Maintenance After Lift Malfunctions Twice in 10 Hours at Trine Tower in UP, Rescue Video Surfaces.

