A shocking video from Srinagar showing Mohammad Ashraf Wani assaulting his elderly parents on the street has gone viral, prompting public outrage and calls for strict action. The video captures Wani hitting his mother, Taja Begum, and father, Ghulam Ahmad Wani, with his footwear and kicking his father during the altercation. The elderly couple, holding luggage, appear in shock as they try to defend themselves. Allegedly, Wani had prevented his parents from entering his home for the past year. Following the video's circulation, the police filed an FIR against Wani. The disturbing footage has led to widespread condemnation, with people demanding swift justice for the ailing parents. Authorities are investigating the case further. Kannauj Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Her Head Shaved for Accusing Nephew of Harassment in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Thrashes Parents in Srinagar (Disturbing Video)

The incident in Srinagar, captured in this viral video, is a tragic reflection of how far we have fallen. A son mercilessly beating his parents serves as a stark reminder that Qayamat may not be far. Our faith teaches us that a father is the gateway to Jannah, and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/S7nImyg5kM — Pirzada Shakir (@pzshakir6) September 7, 2024

Police Respond to Viral Video

Police takes cognizance against one Mohd Ashraf Wani S/o Gh Ahmad Wani R/o SA Colony,Nowgam for assaulting his parents. Case FIR No. 77/2024 u/s 74,126(2),351(2) BNS regd in PS Nowgam & investigation initiated. Accused has been brought to PS for questioning. — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)