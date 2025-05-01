Google's Gemini announced that it started testing a new image editing feature, offering various options to users. The Gemini image editing feature will allow the users to change the background of the image, swap objects and make many other changes. Google said that the Gemini's new feature would roll out gradually to all the users and offer more improvements in the future. ‘Goodbye GPT-4’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Bids Farewell to AI Model That Started Revolution in 2023 by Offering Significant Improvement Over GPT-3 Model.

Gemini Rolled Out Image Editing Feature for All Users

Starting today, we're testing new image editing features in Gemini like changing backgrounds, swapping objects, and more. They’re rolling out gradually to all users. We're continuing to improve image generation, so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/JsurD7LRck — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 30, 2025

