Jeddah, May 1: Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score against the team from Japan. ‘Sometimes the Dream Has To Wait’, Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Emotional Post After Al-Nassr Gets Knocked Out of AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi team, Al-Ahli, in Saturday's final with both teams bidding for a first continental title. Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes on a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane equalized for Al-Nassr before the half-hour mark.

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki which scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki. Kylian Mbappe Jumps to Second Spot in List of Players Who Scored Most Goals in Debut Season For Real Madrid, Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Achieve Feat.

Al-Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes when Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range. Ayman Yahya cut the margin for Al-Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Duran — signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January — going close, the Riyadh club couldn't get the equalizer.

In the quarterfinals last weekend, Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's comfortable win over Yokohama. Two-time finalist Al-Ahli reached the fina l by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

