OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that GPT-4, an AI model that started the revolution in 2023, would be discontinued. GPT-4 offered many upgrades compared to the GPT-3 to the ChatGPT users. OpenAI's GPT-4 enhanced accuracy and precision, handled complex tasks and became capable of generating images. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted, "goodbye, GPT-4. you kicked off a revolution. we will proudly keep your weights on a special hard drive to give to some historians in the future." This comes after Sam Altman announced rolling back the GPT-4o model as it became too "sycophantic".

Sam Altman Said 'Goodbye' to GPT-4 Model

goodbye, GPT-4. you kicked off a revolution. we will proudly keep your weights on a special hard drive to give to some historians in the future. — Sam Altman (@sama) May 1, 2025

