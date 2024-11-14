The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India will remain closed for trading on Friday, November 15, to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti. As one of the most significant festivals for the Sikh community, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. With the holiday on Friday, Stock Market will be paused for three consecutive days, including the weekend on November 16 and 17. Regular trading operations on the BSE and NSE will resume on Monday, November 18, as usual. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Stock Market Holiday on November 15

