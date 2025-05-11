A newlywed couple in Gwalior landed in trouble after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on a moving car went viral on social media. The groom was seen dancing on the car’s roof while the bride sat on the bonnet grooving to the song ‘Ishq Ki Gali Vich No Entry.’ The stunt took place on a busy road near the new Rail Over Bridge, shocking onlookers. Gwalior traffic police tracked the car (MP07 ZH-0835) and issued a challan for traffic rule violations. Subedar Abhishek Raghuvanshi of Gola Ka Mandir Traffic Station confirmed the action and warned of possible further penalties, citing risk to both the couple and other commuters. ‘Apni Beti Ko Nahi Paoge’: Unnao Man Breaks Down Outside Police Station As Minor Daughter Remains Missing for 4 Days, Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral.

Gwalior Couple Fined After Video of Dangerous Wedding Stunt on Moving Car Goes Viral

In Gwalior, a bride and groom violated traffic rules in order to go viral. A video of the groom doing stunts with a sword on the car and the bride dancing on the bonnet is becoming increasingly viral on social media#MadhyaPradesh #MetGala #MetGala2025 #MetGala2025xFREEN #Stunt pic.twitter.com/JrBfc58JTB — TodaysVoice ImranSayyed (@todaysvoice24nz) May 6, 2025

