The French Diplomatic sources on Monday said that five Indian nationals were evacuated from Sudan through a French Air Force flight. The sources further said that the Indian nationals were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of over 28 other nationalities. The French Diplomatic Sources also said that three flights have brought approximately 500 evacuees to France's military base in Djibouti. Sudan Clashes: British Diplomats, Their Families Evacuated From War-Torn Country Amid Threats to Embassy Staff, Says UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Five Indian Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

Five Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan through French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of over 28 other nationalities: French Diplomatic Sources pic.twitter.com/xYUHha68vO — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)