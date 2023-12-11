In its recently released Year In Search 2023 report, Google has unveiled the most prominent search trends encompassing top 10 news events. From the disastrous war in Israel and Gaza and the Titanic Submarine to Chandrayaan-3, users sought updates on major global events. The users were also keen to learn about natural calamities like the Turkish earthquake, Hurricane Hilary, Hurricane Idalia, and Hurricane Lee. Crimes such as the Maine shooting and Nashville shooting are also among the top 10 global news searches this year. Google Year in Search 2023 in India: Chandrayaan-3, Turkey Earthquake, Manipur News - Check Top 10 News Events That Was Trending This Year.

Google Year in Search 2023 in News

