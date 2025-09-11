In a shocking incident, 15-year-old Jayanth, a Class 10 student, collapsed and died while playing at a private school in Hanumakonda’s Nayeemnagar. CCTV footage captured the boy suddenly falling to the ground as classmates and a teacher watched. Moments later, he began bleeding from his nose and ears, causing panic. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before arrival. While doctors await a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death, Jayanth’s parents have accused the school staff of negligence and alleged he was brutally beaten by teachers, demanding strict action. The video of the tragedy has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread shock. Police have launched an investigation and assured action based on medical findings. Sudden Death in Kerala: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Performing on Stage During Onam Celebrations at State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hanumakonda

గ్రౌండ్‌లో ఆడుకుంటూ ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలి విద్యార్థి మృతి చెవులు, ముక్కు నుండి రక్తం కారి మరణించిన పదవ తరగతి విద్యార్థి హన్మకొండ జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని నయీంనగర్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక ప్రైవేట్ పాఠశాలలో ఘటన మృతి చెందిన విద్యార్థి జయంత్(15)గా గుర్తింపు ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించగా.. అప్పటికే… pic.twitter.com/ADovl2TXiJ — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

