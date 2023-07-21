The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Ravindra Kushwaha and Khagen Murmu in the Lok Sabha on sudden post-COVID-19 deaths in youth. He informed the parliament that there had been reports of sudden deaths among some young individuals who contracted COVID-19. However, Mandaviya emphasised that there is currently insufficient evidence to confirm the cause of these deaths. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Andhra Pradesh: Youth Collapses During Morning Walk, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Vizianagaram.

Sudden Post-COVID-19 Deaths in Youths:

