Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, April 13, as the railways have announced a mega block on the Western, Central and Harbour Lines. According to the announcement, there will be a 9.5-hour mega block on the Western line between the Mahim and Bandra stations till 9 AM on Sunday, April 13. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on the Harbour line's Up and Down lines. There mega block will be from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM between Kurla and Vashi stations. The Central Railway will also observe a mega block on Sunday, April 13, from 10.55 AM to 3:35 PM. The mega block will be on the Central railway's Up and Down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar stations. Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due to Bridge Work This Weekend; Check Dates, Timings, List of Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated and Short-Originated.

Mega Block on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Mumbai

