Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, December 22, as the railways have announced a mega block on Central and Trans Harbour lines. As per the official notification, there will be a mega block between Thane and Vashi/Nerul Up and Down lines from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Similarly, local train services will take a hit on the Central lines Up and Down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan station from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM. It must be noted that there will be no mega block on Sunday on the Harbour, Uran and Western lines. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies’ AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

