A disturbing incident unfolded on the CSMT-Kalyan fast AC local train on December 16, when a naked man entered the ladies' coach at Ghatkopar station, causing panic among women commuters. The incident occurred around 4:11 PM as the train approached Ghatkopar station when the man, visibly naked, entered the women's compartment. Passengers immediately screamed for help, prompting a ticket checker (TC) from an adjacent coach to intervene. The TC quickly entered the coach and escorted the man off the train at the next station. A 32-second video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the man standing near the coach's door, causing distress among passengers. Reportedly, railway authorities later confirmed that the individual, identified as mentally unstable, had entered the train by mistake and was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP). Mumbai: 3 Ticketless Passengers Assault TTE on Local Train From Churchgate to Virar During Ticket Inspection, Video Goes Viral.

Naked Man Enters Ladies’ Coach on Mumbai Local Train

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | Mumbai Local Train Incident Sparks Panic Among Women Commuters. A harrowing incident unfolded on the CSMT-Kalyan fast AC local train on Monday, sending shockwaves among women commuters. A 32-second video of the disturbing event, shared by passenger Lata Argade,… pic.twitter.com/cxazMl80nn — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 18, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

