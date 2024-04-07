The Supreme Court recently called for the sensitisation of the judicial and police officers in the state of West Bengal while expressing concern over disclosing the victim's name and recording her statements in the POCSO case. "We therefore feel that an exercise of sensitization of judicial officers as well as the police Officers is required to be undertaken in the State of West Bengal so as to ensure strict compliance of this mandatory requirement," the bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and PB Varale said. 'Ghar Pe Hi International Human Rights Organisation Bana Lia?': Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant Asks Petitioner Who Is Financing Him To File PIL Before Elections.

'Identity of POCSO Victim Cannot Be Disclosed'

