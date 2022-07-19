The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to respondents while hearing a plea filed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and directed that "no coercive action" should be taken against her. Sharma has sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court issues notice to respondents on the Nupur Sharma plea. Supreme Court directs no coercive action should be taken against Nupur Sharma. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

