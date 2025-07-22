Today, July 22, the Supreme Court ordered an IPS officer and her parents to issue an unconditional public apology to her ex-husband and his family for the "physical and mental trauma" caused by multiple criminal cases filed against them during their matrimonial dispute. The top court noted that the husband was jailed for 109 days, while his father was jailed for 103 days as a result of the criminal cases filed by the IPS officer, including serious charges under Sections 498A, 307, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Supreme Court observed that "What they have suffered cannot be resituated or compensated in any manner", justifying the public apology as moral redress. As per the details of the case, the woman had lodged six separate criminal cases against her husband and his family. In one FIR, she alleged domestic cruelty(S.498A IPC), attempt to murder (S.307), rape (376), while two criminal complaints alleged the offence of criminal breach of trust (S.406 IPC). In addition to these, there were three complaints under the Domestic Violence Act. The wife also filed Family Court cases for divorce, maintenance, etc. "The apology shall be published within 3 days from the date of this Order...”, the bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih said. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

