While hearing pleas challenging the blanket ban on blood donations by transgender persons, gay men, sex workers, etc., the Supreme Court today, May 14, asked the Union to seek expert opinion on how to do away with the "discriminatory element" of National Blood Transfusion Council's guidelines without compromising medical safety and precautionary safeguards in place. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh observed while hearing the matter. Conveying his concerns to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, Justice Singh said, "What is worrying me is, are we going to brand all transgenders as risky and thus indirectly stigmatize these communities? Unless you can show with some medical evidence that there is some kind of link between transgenders and these diseases. You can't [say] all transgenders are involved in those kind of activities, even normal persons engage in such activities." The ASG told the cpurt that the guidelines challenged were issued by the Blood Transfusion Council of India with the view that normally blood donation from these categories should not be taken as they are high-risk. Responding to this, the judge added, "Aren't we creating a kind of segregated group? [This way] stigma, biases and prejudices are enhanced." ‘If a Lady Can Fly Rafale in Air Force, Why Fewer Women Allowed in JAG Posts’: Supreme Court Questions Army After 2 Women Seek Appointment to the Post of Judge Advocate General.

