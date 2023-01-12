Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Jagan said that the youth were the backbone of the nation in his message on National Youth Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings, and contributions to the country. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Great Indian Philosopher, Says 'His life Always Inspires Patriotism, Spirituality and Diligence'

