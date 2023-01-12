PM Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter and shared how the thoughts of the great Indian philosopher always inspire patriotism, spirituality, and diligence. National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12, to commemorate the jayanti of Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Messages and Greetings: From President Droupadi Murmu to EAM S Jaishankar, Leaders Remember and Pay Tributes to Great Indian Philosopher on His Birth Anniversary

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023:

PM @narendramodi paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He remarked, "His life always inspires patriotism, spirituality and diligence. His noble thoughts and ideals will continue to guide the countrymen."@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/rICpAwgSxY — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 12, 2023

स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उनका जीवन राष्ट्रभक्ति, आध्यात्मिकता और कर्मठता के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करता है। उनके महान विचार और आदर्श देशवासियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

