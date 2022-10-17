Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday said her house was attacked by unknown persons. In her tweet, Swati Maliwal said that the attacker had entered their residential premises and damaged her and her mother's cars. "Fortunately, we were not at home otherwise I don't know what would have happened," she wrote. Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the national capital. Kejriwal urged Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to focus on improving law and order situation. Delhi Shocker: Bajrang Dal Worker Killed After Fight Between Two Groups in Ranjit Nagar.

Swati Maliwal's House Attacked, Cars Damaged:

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reacts to Attack on Swati Maliwal's House:

पिछले कुछ महीनों में दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था का बहुत बुरा हाल हो गया है। यहाँ तक कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग कि अध्यक्षा भी सुरक्षित नहीं है। खुले आम क़त्ल हो रहे हैं। उम्मीद करता हूँ कि LG साहिब थोड़ा समय क़ानून व्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए भी देंगे। https://t.co/b4cjPMddIE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022

