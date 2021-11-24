Swedens' Parliament on Wednesday voted Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister. Andersson, 54, previously served as finance minister. She took over as leader of the Social Democrats earlier this month.

Tweet By ANI:

Sweden's parliament has voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)