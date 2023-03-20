The Jalaun police have launched probe after a video showing a man dancing with a gun in hand went viral on social media. The man was reportedly dancing at a wedding with the gun in hand. The viral video shows a man with a gun in hand surrounded by many others as all of them dance. After the video of the incident went viral, the police took cognisance of the video and have started investigation. Video: Man Dances in Orchestra With Gun in His Hand in UP’s Kushinagar, Police Action Initiated After Clip Goes Viral.

Tamanche Pe Disco in Jalaun

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर थानाध्यक्ष आटा को जांच कर साक्ष्यों के आधार पर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) March 20, 2023

