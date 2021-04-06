Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district.

#TamilNaduElections | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district "Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he says pic.twitter.com/TY4Ii4qZeI — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

