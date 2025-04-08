Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram fainted due to heat and low blood pressure during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 8. The incident occurred amid the ongoing Congress Working Committee and AICC national session. The 78-year-old former Union Finance Minister was immediately rushed to Zydus Hospital for treatment. The senior leader had joined other top Congress members, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, for the two-day political strategy meet in Gujarat. Congress Forms AICC Department To Oversee Party Assets, Appoints Vijay Inder Singla As In-Charge.

Veteran Congress Leader P Chidambaram Hospitalised After Health Scare in Ahmedabad

#BREAKING: Congress leader P. Chidambaram's health deteriorated at Sabarmati Ashram. He reportedly experienced low blood pressure and was subsequently taken to Zydus Hospital for medical attention pic.twitter.com/kmNY6Krmdv — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2025

