Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday morning took COVID-19 vaccine precautionary dose at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. India began administering precaution doses or booster doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities on Monday.

Check Tweet:

The nationwide drive for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities kicked off yesterday, January 10.

