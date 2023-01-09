Tamil Nadu | Customs officers at Trichy Airport seized gold weighing 211 grams extracted from Nestle Nesquik chocolate powder & 3 unfinished gold chains weighing 175 grams (total weighing 386 grams) valued at Rs 21.55 lakhs from one male passenger who arrived from Dubai yesterday pic.twitter.com/vLwlDsDY8K— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

