A massive road accident has been reported in Tamil Nadu today, April 2. As per news agency ANI, two people died and more than 10 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry. The road accident took place following a collision between the bus and a lorry on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway today. Officials of the Trichy City Police said that the injured have been admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for treatment. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Four Youths Killed in Chengalpattu District After Speeding Truck Hit Them.

Bus and Lorry Collide in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 2 people died and more than 10 injured after a bus collided with a lorry on Trichy- Chennai National Highway today. The injured have been admitted to Trichy Government Hospital for treatment: Trichy City Police pic.twitter.com/P4cEozHerJ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)