The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu today, March 10. As per the alert, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Thenkasi districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, March 11, and Wednesday, March 12. The weather agency has also asked residents near the Tamiraparani and the Korampallam rivers to avoid river bathing. District Collector Ilambagawat has also instructed officials to monitor water levels in key dams and reservoirs. Tamil Nadu Govt Provides Rs 66.35 Crore Loan Assistance to 799 Women Self-Help Groups.

Heavy Rain Alert for These Districts in Tamil Nadu

