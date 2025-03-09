Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Tamil Nadu Dairy Minister RS Rajakanappan on Saturday distributed Rs 66.35 crore in bank loan assistance to 799 women self-help groups (SHGs) through the Women's Program Department, a release said.

The programme was organised in Ramanathapuram through the Women's Planning Department to provide welfare assistance to women self-help groups.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Dairy Minister RS Rajakanappan presided over the function and provided bank loan scheme assistance to women's self-help groups.

Rajakanappan appreciated by giving bank loan scheme assistance to 799 women self-help groups and by selecting guards who have worked well through social welfare and women's rights department.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon, District Superintendent of Police G. Sandish, Ramanathapuram Assembly Member Kadarpatcha Muthuramalingam, and Paramakkudy Assembly Member S Murugesan presided over the ceremony, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)