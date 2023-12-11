Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu visited former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, December 11. News agency ANI shared the video of N Chandrababu Naidu meeting K Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. KCR underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering a fracture. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Former CM and BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital (Watch Video).

N Chandrababu Naidu Meets K Chandrasekhar Rao

#WATCH | Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets BRS chief and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. KCR underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7 pic.twitter.com/6tk2jLtH80 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)