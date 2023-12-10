Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, December 10, met former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to news agency ANI, Revanth Reddy met BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital. The former Chief Minister underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7. KCR Health Update: Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Successfully Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery.

Revanth Reddy Meets K Chandrasekhar Rao

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital He underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7. (Video source - Telangana CMO) pic.twitter.com/OmQNVi1EWg — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

