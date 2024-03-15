RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was rushed to a private hospital in Rajendra Nagar, Patna, on Friday, March 15, after complaining of chest pain. The son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap's health condition deteriorated, prompting immediate medical attention. Further details regarding his health status are awaited as medical assessments and treatments are underway. Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Continues To Address Teachers With Help of Torchlight After Frequent Power Cuts in Arwal (Watch Video).

