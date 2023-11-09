Hyderabad, November 9: Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao had a narrow escape when he fell off an election campaign vehicle during a rally in Armoor town of Nizamabad district on Thursday. KTR sustained minor injury when he along with other BRS leaders fell off the vehicle as the driver applied sudden brakes.

The BRS leader along with other local leaders of BRS was standing on the vehicle. When the driver applied a sudden brake, the iron railing collapsed resulting in the leaders falling on the ground. The minister’s security men immediately rushed to his rescue. KT Rama Rao Falls Off Vehicle During Poll Campaigning in Telangana's Nizamabad District, Video Surfaces.

KT Rama Rao Falls Off Vehicle During Election Rally

#WATCH | Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao fell down from a vehicle during an election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FSNREb5bZZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The incident occurred when KTR along with others were going in a rally to the office of the returning officer for filing of nomination by the BRS candidate from Armoor, Jeevan Reddy. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Supremo and CM K Chandrashekar Rao Files Nomination Papers From Gajwel and Kamareddy Constituencies (Watch Video).

The KTR’s office said that after the incident, KTR continued with the rally and later left for Kodangal for the roadshow.

