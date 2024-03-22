In a significant operation, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and Prohibition & Excise Department jointly dismantled an illegal manufacturing unit of the psychotropic substance '3-Methylmethcathinone (3MMC)' in IDA Bollaram, Sangareddy. The crackdown led to the seizure of stocks valued at Rs 8.99 crore. Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, Director of PSN Medicare Private Ltd., located in IDA Bollaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was identified as the mastermind behind the illicit production and export of '3-MMC', a drug of abuse, to Europe. Hyderabad Police Task Force and Telangana Drug Control Administration Busts Counterfeit Drug Racket in Uttarakhand, Seizes Fake Tablets Worth Rs 7.34 Lakh (See Pics and Videos).

Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit Busted in Hyderabad

