The Congress government in Telangana has announced heavy discount on pending traffic challans across the state. People, who have pending challans against their vehicles, can clear them as a one-time settlement from December 26 to January 10. The government has offered a 90 % discount in respect of push carts. The owners will have to pay only 10 percent of the challan amount while the remaining 90 % will be waived off. The same discount is offered for RTC drivers. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 80 percent of the challan amount is waived off. The discount in case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60%. The move was part of election manifesto of the Congress, which has implemented it for the benefit of vehicle owners. Telangana: Man Allegedly Demanding Congress Leader Revanth Reddy to be Chief Minister Pours Petrol on Himself in Hyderabad, Arrested (Watch Video).

Offer on Traffic Challans

As per the orders the percentage of challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. The push carts and TSRTC buses are to pay 10% of the challan amount with a waiver of 90%. Meanwhile, 2 and 3 wheeler are to pay 20% of the total challan amount with a waiver of 80%.

