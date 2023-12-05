Unprecedented drama unfolded on the streets of Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 5, when an unidentified man allegedly poured petrol on himself demanding Congress leader Revanth Reddy to be the new chief minister of Telangana. The incident reportedly occurred just outside Ellaa Hotel in Gachibowli where newly-elected Congress MLAs are currently camping. However, the police personnel acted swiftly by pouring water on him and taking him in custody. Agitated over the delay in naming Revanth Reddy as chief minister, his supporters protested outside the hotel and raised slogan "Revanth CM". Suspense Over CM Face in Telangana: Congress Leader Revanth Reddy’s Supporters Stage Protest Outside Hyderabad Hotel (Watch Video).

Upset Over Delay in Naming Revanth Reddy as CM Man Tries To Immolate Himself Outside Ellaa Hotel:

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Earlier today, an unknown person poured petrol on himself outside a hotel in Hyderabad where Telangana Congress MLAs are currently staying, demanding Revanth Reddy to be the CM. The police poured water on him and took him into custody pic.twitter.com/iyR25SOdoK — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)