A scary video captured from inside a stranded truck in Telangana shows the vehicle submerged in floodwaters, leaving the driver and helper stranded on the highway. The water level inside the truck has risen several feet, covering the seats, causing fear and concern among the truck driver and the helper waiting for rescue. The rain has also caused fear among the villagers, who are also waiting to be rescued. The situation highlights the severity of the ongoing floods in the region. Telangana Rains: Two-Day Holiday Declared in All Schools and Colleges Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Truck Submerges in Telangana Floodwaters

Scary video from inside a lorry / truck in which waters have come in... driver / helper said to be stranded on highway in #BhupalpallyJayshankar district where water has risen several feet; villagers, truck drivers etc in fear, waiting for rescue #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/2OyGwvBv1v — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023

