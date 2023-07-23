Mumbai Police Control room received a threat call, in which the caller informed that two Pakistani nationals are on their way to Goa in a tanker filled with RDX. "Mumbai Police Control room received a threat call, in which the caller informed that a tanker filled with RDX & two Pakistani nationals was going from Mumbai to Goa. The caller identified himself as Pandey. Investigation is underway," Mumbai Police said. 'Be Ready for 26/11-Like Terrorist Attack': Mumbai Police Receive Message Threatening Terror Strike, Accused Says PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on Target.

Terror Threat Call To Mumbai Police:

