Thane has been grappling with significant garbage pileups after no waste collection occurred from residential societies for four days. Residents have expressed their anguish by sharing photos and videos of the accumulating waste, particularly in areas like Tulsidham Road and Manpada in Thane West. Several netizens have voiced concerns, highlighting the worsening situation and the potential health risks posed by the growing heaps of garbage across the city. The issue came to light when a local resident shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the mounting piles of waste. Many online users then echoed these sentiments, noting that the unpleasant odor from the accumulating garbage has begun to affect the daily lives of locals. The foul smell is reportedly disturbing residents as they walk through these areas, with some even suggesting that the entire city is now plagued by the issue. Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

Garbage Pile-Up in Thane

'Garbage Not Cleaned for Last 4 Days,' Says User

Garbage Pile-Up Near Yashasvi Nagar

Pile of Garbage Near Gharamveer Nagar

'Garbage Collection Stopped', Says User

Garbage Pile Up at Hiranandani

