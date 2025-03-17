Thane has been grappling with significant garbage pileups after no waste collection occurred from residential societies for four days. Residents have expressed their anguish by sharing photos and videos of the accumulating waste, particularly in areas like Tulsidham Road and Manpada in Thane West. Several netizens have voiced concerns, highlighting the worsening situation and the potential health risks posed by the growing heaps of garbage across the city. The issue came to light when a local resident shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the mounting piles of waste. Many online users then echoed these sentiments, noting that the unpleasant odor from the accumulating garbage has begun to affect the daily lives of locals. The foul smell is reportedly disturbing residents as they walk through these areas, with some even suggesting that the entire city is now plagued by the issue. Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

Garbage Pile-Up in Thane

@TMCaTweetAway @malavi_sandeep @SwachSurvekshan @SwachhBharatGov plz have a look the condition of Thane garbage from last 4 to 5 days they have not collected the garbage from the building and from the road see the condition of Thane everywhere garbage. pic.twitter.com/ZGKTp4MYug — Ganesh Abnave (@GaneshAbnave2) March 17, 2025

'Garbage Not Cleaned for Last 4 Days,' Says User

Location: opposite Babubhai petrol pump, in front of MTNL gate, Uthalsar area Thane, garbage not cleared for last 4 days. Leakage of water also not repaired despite complaining for last 3 months. @BJP4India @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @MoHFW_INDIA @moefcc @SwachhBharatGov pl c pic.twitter.com/bHYyez7VrO — Dharamendra N Singh (@dharamendranar1) March 16, 2025

Garbage Pile-Up Near Yashasvi Nagar

Pipeline road near Yashasvi Nagar, Thane was dug to lay underground pipes. The backfilling is done in such a way that half portion of the road is unusable. The excavated mud hasn’t been cleared. Garbage clearance is not done, not sure because of this!!! @TMCaTweetAway @ThaneLive pic.twitter.com/ITlkS4DoDf — Ajit Menon (@ajitmenon82) March 16, 2025

Pile of Garbage Near Gharamveer Nagar

Look at this absolutely pile of shit near Dharamveer nagar, towards Tulsidham. Garbage has been uncollected for months and come to this you absolute incompetent organization @TMCaTweetAway clean it up!!!! #thane #thanecity pic.twitter.com/XE6p30guWh — KPR🇮🇳 (@BigBruhDatBruhs) March 16, 2025

'Garbage Collection Stopped', Says User

@TMCaTweetAway @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde Rutu Estate, top societies in Thane Patlipada with over 1000 citizens.Garbage collection has been stopped for the past 5 days, leading to a strong odor and an unhygienic environment.@narendramodi Swach Bharat is not for Rutu Estate? pic.twitter.com/X5H8p6HmI1 — Mrs Ganguly (@sshivamca) March 16, 2025

Garbage Pile Up at Hiranandani

It is deeply concerning that for the past 2 days, garbage is piling up on the roads at Hiranandani Estate Thane. This is causing serious hygiene concerns impacting the health of thousands of residents.@TMCaTweetAway @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/uPeV8JmcOH — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) March 16, 2025

