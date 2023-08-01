A total of 14 people died and 3 were left injured after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Thane, Maharashtra. The machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway. The accident occurred as a result of the crane and slab connecting the girder machine falling from a height of 100 feet. The injured people and the deceased remains were transferred to a nearby hospital. Rescue and relief efforts are being carried out by police, NDRF, and fire personnel. Uttar Pradesh Muharram Tragedy Video: Two Die, 52 Injured Due to Electrocution During Tazia Procession in Amroha.

Girder Launching Machine Collapses in Thane #UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed… https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/tptIFDfAfb — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023 #WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Khutadi Sarlambe village in Thane's Shahapur where a girder machine collapsed today. A total of 15 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported: NDRF https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/OkKVMxpHYQ — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

