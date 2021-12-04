A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra tested posotive for new variant of COVID-19 Omicron. The man travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi on November 24. It is the fourth case of Omicron in India. The man reported a mild fever after landing in Mumbai. The passenger is a resident of Kalyan-Dombivili.

Tweet By ANI:

The 33-yr-old passenger arrived in Mumbai on Nov 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai & Delhi. He hasn't taken any vaccine. 12 of his high-risk contacts & 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for #COVID19: Maharashtra Health Dept — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)