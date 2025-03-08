Recently, the Bombay High Court sentenced a doctor to six months in civil prison for repeatedly refusing to pay maintenance to his wife and two children despite multiple court orders. The high court found Dr Manish Ganvir guilty of willfully disobeying a series of directives, which caused prolonged hardships to his family. The Bombay high court bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Advait M Sethna also criticised the doctor’s conduct and said, "The contemnor has no respect for the rule of law, he has no regard to the orders passed by this Court". The Bombay High Court also expressed its displeasure over the doctor's attempts to avoid compliance. The case stemmed from an ongoing marital dispute between the couple who got married in 2002. It is reported that the couple has been in conflict since 2009, with the husband filing a divorce petition in 2009, which was dismissed by a family court in 2015. HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man’s Conviction in Rape Case.

The Contemnor Has No Respect for the Rule of Law, Says HC

