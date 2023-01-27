The #ExamWarriors are all set for an interesting discussion on stress free exams with PM @narendramodi



Watch the excitement of students as they wait for PM at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023@EduMinOfIndia #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 pic.twitter.com/Ys59FDR3yw— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)