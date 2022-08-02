Atleast 50 people were hospitalised following suspected gas leakage at a company in Achutapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, ANI reported. The gas leak was reported at a seeds garment manufacturing company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Achutapuram area.

Check Tweet:

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," says SP Anakapalle #AndhraPradesh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)