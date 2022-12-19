Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that his government will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. "No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes," Gehlot said while making the announcement in Alwar. He also said that the issue of price rise is serious. Congress Government in Rajasthan, Headed by CM Ashok Gehlot, Keeps Focus on Employment; 1.35 Lakh Jobs Provided, Over 1 Lakh Recruitments in Process.

Gas Cylinder at Rs 500

