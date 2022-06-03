The Karnataka Police have arrested a girl student and two of her friends on charges of attempting to snatch a chain to pay a loan amount of Rs 5,000 in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Nandini Layout police station. All three accused are pursuing graduation.

Check Tweet:

