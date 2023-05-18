The Supreme Court on Thursday removed the ban on the screening of the movie The Kerala Story in West Bengal. Supreme court came down heavily on West Bengal government over banning of 'The Kerala Story' citing law and order situation and said that law can't be used to put premium on public intolerance. The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Introduces 'Real Victims' Who Inspired the Controversial Film at Press Conference (Watch Videos).

The Kerala Story

Supreme Court stays the May 8 order of the West Bengal government banning the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ by the State. — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)