Sports Authority of India To Felicitate Country’s Olympic Medallists at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium Today

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will felicitate country's #Olympic medallists at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/43PhsHj2pf — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)