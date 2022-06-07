The suspected case reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has tested negative for the Monkeypox virus. The sample was sent to ICMR - National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, according to sources. On May 31, the Union health ministry released detailed guidelines on Monkeypox virus after more than 300 cases were reported worldwide.

